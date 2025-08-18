Feedback wanted on plans for 38 new houses in Dromore

A BELFAST-based planning consultancy is inviting local residents to have their say on updated proposals for a new housing development on Bridge Road, Dromore.

O’Toole and Strakey Planning Consultants have launched a pre-application consultation for land to the south of Shanmullagh Drive, earmarked for 38 new homes. The site already received planning permission in 2007, but the developers say the layout and house designs have been refreshed to meet modern standards.

The original approval nearly two decades ago allowed for 16 two-and-a-half-storey houses, seven two-storey homes, 14 properties of 1.75 storeys, and one additional two-and-a-half-storey dwelling. It also included road improvements, public open spaces, and site access via Bridge Road.

While the number of homes remains the same, the updated plans promise a more efficient layout and contemporary accommodation types. Full details are available on the project’s dedicated website, with comments open until September 12.

Once the consultation closes, a formal planning application is expected to be submitted to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, which will decide whether the scheme can proceed.

Dromore has experienced significant housing growth over the past two decades, and this site sits within the council’s designated settlement limits. Supporters argue the project will help meet demand for quality homes, while others may raise concerns over traffic, infrastructure, and community impact.

Residents now have the opportunity to help shape the development before plans are finalised.