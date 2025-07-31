House prices in Omagh council area continue to rise

PROPERTY prices in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area have risen by 4.4 per-cent, as the North’s housing market continued to show strength in the second quarter of 2025.

More than 7,100 home sales were recorded across Northern Ireland between April and June – up 12 per-cent on the same period last year.

In Fermanagh and Omagh, the average house price in Q2 2025 reached £199,630, marking an annual increase and reflecting continued confidence in the local market.

There were 262 agreed sales in the district during the quarter, according to PropertyPal. Neighbouring council areas also saw growth, with Derry City & Strabane recording the highest annual rise at 14.5 per-cent, followed by a 5.9 per-cent increase in Mid-Ulster. Jordan Buchanan, chief executive at PropertyPal, said the local market continues to outperform long-term trends.

“Northern Ireland’s housing market performed strongly in Q2, with activity levels and price growth both above long-term averages,” he said.

“Properties are also selling faster, with the average time to secure a buyer now just 38 days. This is down from 42 last year and well below the 50-day long-term average.”

Mr Buchanan added that the North currently has the highest price growth across all UK regions, citing Nationwide figures which show more modest 2.9 per-cent growth across the wider UK market.

While he acknowledged that some economic uncertainty and a softer labour market may slow momentum slightly, he said household finances remain relatively strong.

“The Financial Conduct Authority’s plans to ease lending restrictions, along with potential interest rate cuts later this year, should support affordability and help maintain market activity in the months ahead,” he said.