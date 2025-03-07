How Omagh gardening group has grown with Audrey’s hard work

Omagh Gardening Society has paid tribute to one of its longest-standing members.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of life membership to Audrey Armstrong in recognition of her many years of dedicated service as treasurer.

Her contribution to the society has been greatly valued.

Guest speaker Dave Hamill, an expert arborist, delivered a fascinating talk on invasive plants, including the persistent Japanese knotweed, Himalayan balsam, and the challenges posed by animal pests such as the imported grey squirrel, which threatens both local vegetation and birdlife.

The next meeting of the Omagh Gardening Society will take place on March 25 at 7.30pm in the Silverbirch Hotel.

Barbara Kelso will present on creative garden design and inspirational

planting, offering ideas for gardeners of all levels.