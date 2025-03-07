This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
How Omagh gardening group has grown with Audrey’s hard work

  • 7 March 2025
How Omagh gardening group has grown with Audrey’s hard work
Audrey Armstrong receives her recognition award from fellow club members.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 7 March 2025
Less than a minute

Omagh Gardening Society has paid tribute to one of its longest-standing members.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of life membership to Audrey Armstrong in recognition of her many years of dedicated service as treasurer.

Her contribution to the society has been greatly valued.

Guest speaker Dave Hamill, an expert arborist, delivered a fascinating talk on invasive plants, including the persistent Japanese knotweed, Himalayan balsam, and the challenges posed by animal pests such as the imported grey squirrel, which threatens both local vegetation and birdlife.

The next meeting of the Omagh Gardening Society will take place on March 25 at 7.30pm in the Silverbirch Hotel.

Barbara Kelso will present on creative garden design and inspirational
planting, offering ideas for gardeners of all levels.

