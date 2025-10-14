International recognition for popular Gortin Glen park

GORTIN Glen Park has achieved Green Flag status for the first time.

The Green Flag Award is the international standard for well-managed parks and green spaces.

Launched in 1996, the scheme recognises outdoor spaces that are clean, safe, welcoming, and environmentally sustainable, with strong community involvement.

A total of five parks in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area, included Gortin Glen Park, have received the accolade this year.

Broadmeadow Park in Enniskillen and Grange Park in Omagh have retained their Green Flag status from last year.

This year, they are joined by Gortin Glen in Omagh and Forthill Park in Enniskillen.

Councillor Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said: “We are extremely proud that four of our parks have been awarded Green Flag status this year.

“Broadmeadow and Grange Park continue to be exemplars of course and we are delighted that Gortin Glen Forest Park and Forthill Park have now also received this recognition.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work of our staff, volunteers, local businesses and communities who help us maintain and enhance these wonderful spaces.

“Parks are vital to the health and wellbeing of our residents, and it is fantastic to see our green spaces celebrated at this level.”