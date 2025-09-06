BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Irish language pop-up shop opens at Carrickmore match

  • 6 September 2025
Irish language pop-up shop opens at Carrickmore match
Some of the young customers at the shop.
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 6 September 2025
Less than a minute

SUPPORTERS of all ages have taken part in one of the first ever pop-up Gaeltacht shops held at a GAA match in Tyrone.

Adults, teenagers and children all embraced the initiative by using as much Irish as they could while ordering their half-time refreshments.

The pop-up Gaeltacht took place during Carrickmore’s senior ladies recent clash with Trillick.

Advertisement

Barry McElduff, culture officer for An Charraig Mhór Naomh Colmcille, said both clubs are working hard to promote the Irish language in creative and enjoyable ways.

“What was clear to me was that a lot of people have a lot of Irish and are just looking for positive social environments in which to interact with other Gaeilgeoirí,” he said.

Brenda Ní Cheallaigh, provided resources to help participants on the night.

Related posts:

Plans for new sports pitch at Omagh children’s home Cookstown meeting to discuss algae crisis in Lough Neagh The Tyrone artist inspired by his connection to the land

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn