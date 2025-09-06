Irish language pop-up shop opens at Carrickmore match

SUPPORTERS of all ages have taken part in one of the first ever pop-up Gaeltacht shops held at a GAA match in Tyrone.

Adults, teenagers and children all embraced the initiative by using as much Irish as they could while ordering their half-time refreshments.

The pop-up Gaeltacht took place during Carrickmore’s senior ladies recent clash with Trillick.

Barry McElduff, culture officer for An Charraig Mhór Naomh Colmcille, said both clubs are working hard to promote the Irish language in creative and enjoyable ways.

“What was clear to me was that a lot of people have a lot of Irish and are just looking for positive social environments in which to interact with other Gaeilgeoirí,” he said.

Brenda Ní Cheallaigh, provided resources to help participants on the night.