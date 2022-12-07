Is the turkey dinner still a Christmas winner?

So, it’s Thursday lunchtime at the office and the gang all head out to get fed, settling on the Sandwich Company. At the counter, I spy a ‘Christmas sandwich’ and, unable to resist a festive sarnie, I order it; turkey, ham, stuffing and a generous helping of cranberry sauce on sourdough. A treat!

Tucking in, the talk inevitably turns to what we’re eating for dinner on the 25th, with three of my four colleagues (Victoria is a vegetarian) all saying that turkey and ham will be on the menu. That gets me thinking: Does it ‘have to be turkey and ham? Yes, of course, that’s the staple Christmas dinner! That’s what we look forward to every year, along with roasties, mash, veg, stuffing, gravy and anything else we can fit on the overstuffed plate – delish! I ponder the question deeper: Is the turkey and ham Christmas dinner still ‘special’? I throw it out there.

For my colleague, Thomas, it’s a yes because ‘you get all the trimmings with it, such as stuffing and cranberry sauce’ (which are already in my sandwich). Emmett counters, ‘Aye, but you can get stuffing and cranberry sauce on any supermarket shelf all year round!’ cementing my point. After all, the only difference between Christmas and any other day is that you’re using the good cutlery whilst wearing a Christmas jumper and a tissue paper hat that falls apart at the merest glance!

Indeed, as I write this, I can virtually guarantee that, from Coleraine to Tralee, Portmarnock to Salthill and everywhere in between, hotels the length and breadth of this country will have had turkey, ham and stuffing on Sunday carvery and midweek menus. It’s a realisation which leads me to believe that yes; turkey and ham (while being very tasty) is no longer the ‘special Christmas meal’ it once was.

I go in search of validation.

Local turkey and ham supplier, Tommy Forbes is firmly in turkey territory.

“Honestly, I would eat turkey every Sunday if I could, although it is a valid point about it being widely available. That said, turkey and ham on a Christmas Day… it’s that wee bit more special, you know? I think it’s the fact that you’re cooking it yourself which adds to the magic of the dinner.

“I do the cooking in our house and it’s always turkey on Christmas Day. I know a lot of people would go for a goose or any other ‘risqué’ alternatives, but it’s turkey all the way for me. Maybe if you wanted to mix it up with a nice topside of beef or lamb to go alongside or go the vegetarian route. But turkey is a nice, lean ‘safe’ meat and I’ll be enjoying mine on the 25th!”

Probing further, I ask Tommy if his legion of customers feel the same – again it’s a yes.

“Absolutely! My regular customers are still looking for their turkey crowns and ‘Christmas’ ham along with my homemade stuffing. Numbers are slightly down on last year but demand is still very high and I’ll be closing my order book very soon”

Taking the matter further, a call put to the Facebook hive throws up the occasional variation (lobster, chicken roast) but most go traditional; ditto during conversations with friends on the matter.

And so, while most agree that the duo of meats are widely available all year round, it seems you can’t beat a bit of turkey and ham on Christmas Day (plus all the trimmings) as traditional festive fare. Bring it on!