Large number of council facilities closed due to storm

A large number of facilities managed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council are closed today because of Storm Floris.

Due to the Met Office weather warning for wind which is in place from 6am to midnight today, the council said it had taken the decision to close parks and recycling facilities.

The following council facilities and open spaces will be closed for public access during the period of the warning:

Advertisement

– Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail

– Gortin Glens Forest Park (including scenic drive)

– Lough Navar Forest Drive

– Household Recycling Centres (due to risk of flying debris)

– Forthill Park

– Henry Street Dog Park

– Killyfole Walk

Advertisement

– North Fermanagh Valley Park

– Arleston Dog Park

– St Julian’s Park

A council spokesperson said; “There may be some delays in the reopening of these sites to enable safety inspections. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Keep up to date with the Met Office weather warnings by visiting the Met Office website or download the Met Office App.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said all their parks, open spaces and cemeteries will be closed on Monday.

“Bin Collection will be as normal on Monday but there could be some delays.

If your bin is due to be collected, do not leave it out overnight. Place it out first thing Monday morning and secure it properly to avoid it blowing over.”

A spokesperson for Mid Ulster District Council said all council-run forest and parks sites would be closed for the duration of the storm warning.

“Sites will remain closed until further notice pending safety inspections after the warning expires,” added the spokesperson.

The sites in Mid Ulster closed today are:

– Pomeroy Forest Park

– Portglenone Riverside Walk and Forest

– Moydamlaght Forest

– Derrynoid Forest and Riverside Walk

– Iniscarn Forest

– Knockmany Forest

– Drumcairne Forest

– Maghera Walled Garden Walk

– Manor Park

– Ardtrea Riverside Walk

– Drum Manor Play Park

– Cabin Wood

– Coalisland Canal

– Washingbay

– Round Lake

– Glenmore

– Glencull

– Augher Riverside Walk

– Pomeroy Forest

– Blessingbourne

– Brantry Lough & Wood

– Davagh Forest Mountain Bike and Walking Trails

– OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory

– Plantin Wood

– Ballyronan Wood

– Lough Fea

– Coagh Riverside Walk

– Castledawson Riverside Walk

– Longpoint Wood

– Coalisland Canal

– Hill of the O’Neill