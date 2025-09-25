BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Local recycling centres to move to winter opening timetable

  • 25 September 2025
25 September 2025
RECYCLING centres across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area will transition to winter opening hours from next Monday.

With the change of season, most sites will adopt revised hours. From September 29, all recycling centres — except Pennyburn, Strathfoyle, Strahan’s Road, and Spamount — will operate from 9.30am to 5pm.

The other four centres will continue operating under their existing timetables.

Residents are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the opening times of their local centre over the Winter months.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, urged residents to check updated times before visiting.

“We’re asking the public to take note of the updated Winter opening hours and plan their visits accordingly,” he said.

“While most centres are now standardising to 9:30am to 5:00pm, some locations will retain their usual schedules — so it’s worth double-checking before you travel.”

“Our website has all the up-to-date information, including location details, waste and recycling tips, the bin collection calendar, and how to book a Bulky Waste collection.”

