Locals trained to tell visitors the story of Newtownstewart

A NUMBER of local people in Newtownstewart have recently completed training to become official tour guides, thanks to support from the National Lottery.

The initiative, led by the Newtownstewart Heritage Group, is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that ‘local people and visitors to the town have an appreciation of the relevance and importance of their historic town’.

The group expressed gratitude for the support received, saying, “Funding made available to Newtownstewart Heritage Group by the National Lottery has enabled the group to train a number of local people as tour guides.”

They also thanked the expert behind the sessions.

A spokesperson for the group said, “We are grateful to experienced tour guide instructor, Alisdair Moran, for facilitating the training sessions.”

Details of how to access Newtownstewart Heritage Group tour guides will be made available on the group’s webpage and Facebook page shortly.