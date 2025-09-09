Man and his dog pass through Tyrone on tough walking challenge

AN ENGLISHMAN who is walking the length of Ireland in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association made his way through Tyrone at the weekend, just ten days into a seven week hike which will see him cover roughly 500 miles.

Thirty-year-old Nathan Mattock from Yorkshire, alongside his trusty sidekick Tess the Springer Spaniel, arrived in Omagh last week before spending the day resting on Thursday.

“We are trying to walk five days a week with two days off,” said Nathan. “On average, we are covering 80 miles a week with our longest day yet seeing us walk 25

miles.”

Having walked from John O’Groats in Scotland to Land’s End in England earlier this year in memory of his father, Glen, Nathan decided to embark on another journey throughout Ireland.

To date, he has raised nearly £15,000 for the charity.

“My dad passed away three years ago at the age of 61,” he explained.

“We used to do a lot of walking together at home, so I thought it was fitting to take on a challenge like this in his memory.”

To date Nathan has had quite the adventure around the north coast, stopping off in the likes of Bushmills, the Giants Causeway, Portrush and even making it to the famous Lammas Fair in Ballycastle.

Speaking of how Tess is enjoying the journey, Nathan said, “She has been getting plenty of rest when we’re not walking, but has been keeping well ahead of me overall, constantly wanting to play fetch.”

Having made his way to Omagh via Dungiven and Gortin last week, Nathan and Tess then spent the weekend in Castle Archdale in Fermanagh before venturing south once more.

“The weather hasn’t been great,” he admitted.

“But I am hoping to finish up on October 7 in the south west coast of Cork.”