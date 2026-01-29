Easilink bus described as ‘lifeline’ to Tyrone rural communities

A CIVIC reception has been held to celebrate the vital work of Easilink Community Transport.

Cllr Ruairí McHugh, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, hosted the special event at the Guildhall.

The reception was held to formally acknowledge the organisation’s long-standing dedication to supporting vulnerable individuals, strengthening local communities, and enhancing the quality of life for residents across the West Tyrone area and beyond.

Cllr McHugh made a special presentation to Claire Russell, chief executive officer of Easilink.

The Mayor was joined by Easilink staff and directors, as well as local representatives Cllr Declan Norris and Alderman Keith Kerrigan, to mark the group’s significant contributions to rural and urban connectivity.

Cllr McHugh, an elected representative for the Derg area, said, “It is a great honour to host this reception for Easilink.

For years, this organisation has been a lifeline for our citizens, ensuring that those in our most isolated areas remain connected to essential services and their communities.

“Their commitment to enhancing lives isn’t just a mission statement, it is a daily reality for the many people who rely on their dedicated staff and drivers. On behalf of the council, I want to thank Claire and her entire team for their tireless work in making our region more inclusive and accessible for everyone.”

Easilink Community Transport provides essential door-to-door transport services for those who are unable to access public transport due to age, disability, or lack of availability, playing a crucial role in tackling social isolation.