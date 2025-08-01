Meeting held over ‘extended loss’ of phone signal in Strabane

MANY mobile phone users in Strabane have been experiencing problems with their signal.

Representatives from Sinn Fein this morning met with Vodafone to discuss the ‘extended loss and disruption of phone signal’ by its customers in the Strabane area.

Speaking after the meeting, West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley described it as ‘frank’.

“They have told us that the signal, which is managed by O2 for all providers in the area, may not be fixed until the 5th of August.

“We pressed on the fact that customers did not receive communication that maintainence was going to be carried out and that signal may be impacted.

“We also queried whether customers can claim compensation and await further details from them on this.

“Outside of this week’s network issues, we raised the need for investment in infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, where signal is poor or non-existent.

“We have made contact with O2 and hope to meet with them soon to lobby on the same issues.”