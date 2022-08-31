Mid-Ulster’s dramatic views to impress in new Sperrins walking programme

A dramatic, almost gothic, rock facade that dominates the Tyrone horizon in splendour will greet ramblers and danderers taking part in the first ever Sperrins Walking Programme next month.

The programme, developed and delivered by The Sperrins Partnership and outdoor experts, Far and Wild, is designed to help walkers of all abilities to enjoy the stunning scenes across the Sperrins Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, while promoting health, physical, mental and emotional well-being.

It further aims to preserve, enhance and manage the natural, built and cultural heritage of the Sperrins region.

This is the first time the four councils that make up the Sperrins Partnership have come together to deliver the range of walks, which are taking place across a myriad of districts from September to March.

The programme will begin on September 3 and 4 at the Causeway Coast and Glens, with challenging treks at Banagher Dam, and a delightful dander from Donald’s Hill to Sconce Fort.

Curious ramblers will also be immersed in history, as they learn about the Bronze Age to current-day heritage.

On September 17 and 18, walkers will enjoy a wide variety of strolls across the mixed terrain of the Balix Boardwalk and Loop; Craignamaddy Loop; Carnanelly-Oughtmore-Goles; Leitrim Hill; Derg Lodge to the Derg River; and Carrickaholten- Golandun McHugh-Causeway.

Then, on September 24 and 25, in co-operation with Embrace Tours and local guides, it is Tyrone’s time to shine.

Beating heart of Ulster

The beating and leafy heartland of Mid-Ulster will be on display for walkers; offering a number of exciting and significant routes, including Glenaruddagh Mountain; Davagh Forest; Moydamlaght Forest to Glenshane Pass over Mullaghmore; and the Moydamlaght Forest looped walk to the glorious Eagles Rock.

Over recent years, the Eagle’s Rock has steadily become more and more popular with walkers and hikers of all abilities.

It will also be familiar to all those music lovers who travelled to the much-missed Glasgowbury Festival, which showcased alternative music acts on a hill-side opposite the Eagle’s Rock. With those heady days in the rearview mirror, it’s onwards and – literally, upwards.

The tough hike, with a steady, steep climb all the way, will see peace and tranquility grow with each passing step – broken only by your own laboured breathing as that big hill takes it toll.

A sense of relief will soon kick-in when you’ve reached the top of the hidden gem – where there are stunning panoramic views in abundance.

Peregrine falcons have also been spotted rearing their broods on the rock face – though not in recent years. Buzzards are a common sight, and it’s a good place to see their running battles with the powerful ravens.

There’s plenty of wildlife too – but no eagles – while the grassy slopes of Craig-na-shoke is home to hundreds of bunnies, which in turn attract plenty of foxes and predators from the skies.

Meanwhile, on March 25 and March 26, one of the first programmed strolls for in the New Year will include danders across the sparkling Gortin Lakes; Mullaghcarn; Tattynure to Bessy Bell; Sloughan Glen and Bollaght Mountain.

• For further information on the Sperrins Walking programme, and to book your place, visit: ‘www.farandwild.org/land’ or ‘www.sperrinspartnershipproject.com/sperrins-walking-festival’