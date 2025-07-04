New £264k play park given go ahead for Sperrin Heritage Centre

A NEW play park at the Sperrin Heritage Centre has been given the green light as part of a wide-ranging capital investment package approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

£264,000 has been allocated to the project, which has been described as a significant win for both the local community and tourism in the area.

“Since being elected I have been pressing for increased investment at the Sperrin Heritage Centre to enhance amenities for not only the local community but to help further develop the untapped tourist potential of this area,” Sinn Féin councillor Fergal Leonard said.

“As part of this lobbying I am delighted that council has awarded £264K for a new play park at the centre.”

The Sperrin councillor confirmed the design and consultation process is already complete, with final ratification expected at the upcoming Full Council meeting.

The Sperrin Heritage Centre site is already a busy tourism destination, thanks in no small part to the popular Now Anois Giant sculpture, and Cllr Leonard said he would be “encouraging council officers to continue developing the site.”

The play park is one of many across the county earmarked for development, with major upgrades also confirmed for Clady (£370K), Carlton Drive in Strabane (£400K), and Dunamanagh.

Springhill Park in Strabane will also benefit from a new £798,000 community pavilion, replacing the current ageing facility following years of campaigning by local residents and youth groups.

The capital programme includes additional community enhancements, such as new floodlighting at Melvin Arena and the development of new recycling facilities in Castlederg.

Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee has described the investment as a ‘key milestone’ in delivering enhanced facilities and inclusive growth across the region.