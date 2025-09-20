New £4.5m Omagh building seen as catalyst for future development

FINAL preparations are being made for the opening of Omagh’s new £4.5 million Digi-Hub, a flagship development which it is hoped will act as a catalyst for the regeneration of other derelict sites in the Old Mountfield Road area of the town.

Work on the project is now complete ahead of its official launch on October 1.

It is anticipated that upwards of 400 jobs will be created in the area over the next year, with plans in motion for the redevelopment of the former Health Centre site and proposals by Mullaghmore Bakery to relocate to the adjacent Au Naturelle factory.

Nick O’Shiel, chief executive of Omagh Enterprise Company, described the Digi-Hub as ‘ideally located to capitalise on the major opportunities now opening up in that area of the town’.

“Our expectation is that this whole road and area will be transformed,” he said. “It will increase the attractiveness of what was a run of derelict buildings. In 18 months the Mullaghmore Bakery site should be re-developed, and the expectation is that other currently derelict sites will also be rejuvenated in the next few years.”

Mr O’Shiel explained that one of the motivations for choosing the site was its proximity to the Strule Shared Education Campus.

“The intention is that post-primary students will see this building and become curious and interested in digital technologies. The Digi-Hub is ideally situated between the Strule Campus on one side and South West College on the other. Enterprise and business ideas are front and centre of the agenda for us.”

He added that the Digi-Hub will not only support new and existing businesses using digital technologies, but also provide a boost to Omagh town centre.

“This project has taken six years to bring to fruition,” Mr O’Shiel continued. “There have been many challenges, not least with procurement and finance, but we had a strong and experienced team in place. There is a real sense of relief now that it has been completed. Transforming this building has been amazing and Omagh Enterprise Company believes we have put in place a valuable asset for the town.”

‘This is a place for people with ideas, for anyone who wants to talk about starting or growing a business’