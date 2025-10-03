New bike scheme helping to transform lives in Omagh

AN innovative partnership is transforming lives in Omagh by opening up the joys of cycling to people with learning disabilities.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust), in collaboration with Mulhern Close (Inspire Wellbeing) and Fermanagh & Omagh District Council (FODC), is championing the use of Inclusive Bikes at Omagh Leisure Centre.

The project was initiated by Western Trust occupational therapists Ann Mellon and Caoimhe McDonagh, who saw the potential of adapted bikes to promote health, wellbeing and inclusion.

Advertisement

“As occupational therapists, we know that activities such as cycling not only improve physical fitness but also help regulate the sensory system, relieve stress and enhance balance and coordination,” Ann and Caoimhe explained.

“The Inclusive Bikes allow people who cannot use a standard bike to enjoy cycling safely in a supportive environment while accessing the outdoors.”

For the residents of Mulhern Close, the impact has been immediate.

Manager Michelle Agnew said, “The bikes have given our residents the chance to integrate into community facilities and experience an activity that would otherwise be out of reach. It has been heart-warming to see family members join in too – creating fun, shared moments that strengthen bonds.”

One family who knows this first-hand is the O’Kanes. Ryan’s mum, Pauline, described the initiative as life-changing.

“The Inclusive Bikes have had such a positive effect on Ryan’s health and wellbeing.

“He loves being on the bike, and for us as parents, it means we can finally share an activity with our son that we haven’t been able to do in years.”

Advertisement

The scheme has also captured the attention of community leaders.

Over the summer, FODC chair Barry McElduff tried out the bikes himself, showing off his cycling skills and urging others to get involved.

Cllr McElduff said he was keen to encourage others to avail of this fantastic facility available at the leisure centre.