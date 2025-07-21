New flower beds bring colour to Omagh streets

AS part of its 10-year anniversary celebrations, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has introduced a vibrant initiative that brings colour and biodiversity to the heart of the district.

In late spring, eight designated areas including Grange Park and St Julian’s Park in Omagh were sown with specially selected flower seed mixes, timed to bloom throughout the summer months for the enjoyment of local residents and visitors alike.

These striking pollinator beds are a visual celebration of a decade of service, reflecting the Council’s ongoing commitment to enhancing public spaces, supporting biodiversity, and improving the wellbeing of communities across the District.

As we move into the height of summer, when nature’s colours are at their most vivid, these beds offer a timely reminder of the value of green spaces and the role they play in fostering a healthy, vibrant environment.

These pollinator beds are part of a wider programme of events and projects marking the council’s 10-year anniversary. This initiative highlights the council’s leadership in sustainable land management and its dedication to creating welcoming, nature-rich spaces for all to enjoy.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry Mc Elduff said the initiative is proving to be a great success.

“It’s wonderful to see the pollinator beds coming into bloom across the district as part of our 10-year anniversary celebrations,” the councillor said. “These flowers, planted months ago, are a quiet reminder that meaningful results often take time, care, and dedication.

“As we look ahead, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council remains committed to creating a greener, more sustainable future for everyone.”