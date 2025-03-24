New Omagh campus hub aims to support students’ wellbeing

SOUTH West College (SWC) has launched a newly-renovated student hub at its Omagh campus, providing students with a vibrant space to socialise, relax, and connect.

The refreshed hub is designed to enhance the student experience, fostering wellbeing and community spirit within the college.

The initiative aligns with SWC’s commitment to supporting students’ mental health and physical wellbeing, ensuring they have access to spaces that promote both social interaction and personal development.

Sharon Pritchard, Student Engagement and Support Manager, highlighted the positive reception from students.

She said the response to the new student hub had been ‘fantastic’.

“We know how important it is for students to have a welcoming space where they can take a break, interact with friends, and access support when needed,” she said.

“Providing this hub is just one of the ways we continue to prioritise student wellbeing at South West College,” she added.

Niall Marlow, the college’s Student Engagement Officer, said, “To celebrate the launch, students took part in a range of activities, and the college is now actively seeking feedback on how to make the space even better.

“Whether it’s entertainment options, additional facilities, or wellbeing support, we are encouraging students to share their ideas to help shape the future of the hub.

“Students can connect with the Student Support Team to provide suggestions and get involved in upcoming initiatives.”

For more information on health and wellbeing at SWC, please contact Niall.Marlow@swc.ac.uk or visit www.swc.ac.uk.