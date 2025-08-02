New project aims to explore history of the Omagh region

A NEW project in Omagh is inviting people across the district to explore the stories and places that have shaped their community.

The 18-month ‘Know Your Place’ initiative aims to involve up to 350 participants in discovering and celebrating the heritage of towns, villages and rural areas throughout Omagh district.

From ancient ruins and local legends to more recent history and change, the project encourages people of all ages to dig into the past and share what they find, with a view to creating a digital archive and community-led exhibitions.

As well as workshops, research and storytelling, participants will have the chance to learn digital mapping skills, visit other projects, and help bring forgotten histories to life through performances and public displays.

Speaking ahead of the launch, council chair Barry McElduff said the project offered ‘a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to connect with the heritage that surrounds them’.

“By exploring our shared stories and traditions, we not only celebrate our past but also build stronger, more inclusive communities for the future,” he said.

Funded by PEACEPLUS, the initiative forms part of a wider local community action plan shaped in partnership with local groups.

Chair of the district’s PEACEPLUS Partnership, Cllr Allan Rainey, said reconnecting communities through shared cultural heritage was a key goal.

“This programme is just one of 13 taking place across the district, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact these local stories can have.”

Workshops and school sessions are set to begin in the autumn, with a summer outreach programme running first. Activities will take place in Omagh, West Tyrone, Mid Tyrone, Enniskillen, Erne East, Erne North and Erne West.