New project celebrates history of Sion Mills and Castlederg

CASTLEDERG’S Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, has welcomed two significant developments set to enhance tourism and heritage appreciation in the historic towns of Newtownstewart and Sion Mills.

New heritage maps have been launched to highlight the unique history, architecture and cultural stories of both towns, providing residents and visitors with a valuable guide to exploring their rich past.

In addition, a new key-holding agreement has been reached between the site owner, the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division, and two local community organisations to improve public access to the iconic Newtownstewart Castle.

The arrangement, facilitated by Two Castles and the Newtownstewart 2000 Centre, will allow people to explore the monument more freely, creating opportunities for greater community engagement and heritage tourism.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor McHugh said the initiatives would strengthen both heritage preservation and the local economy.

“Our historic towns are the heart of this district’s story, and it is vital that we continue to celebrate, protect and promote them,” he said. “The launch of these heritage maps will give locals and visitors a real insight into the remarkable history on their doorsteps.

“I am also particularly pleased that a new key-holding agreement has been secured for Newtownstewart Castle, enabling local community organisations to promote greater access and appreciation of this important historic monument. These initiatives are not just about preserving our heritage, but also about driving tourism and supporting local communities.”

A spokesperson from the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division said they were pleased to work with Council and local groups.

“In establishing the key-holding arrangement for Newtownstewart Castle, it allows local stakeholders to offer increased visitor access to this important state care monument site,” the spokesperson said.

The new heritage maps will be available online at www.derrystrabane.com/heritageprojects and in local businesses and venues. Public access times for Newtownstewart Castle are 10am to 7pm (April to September) and 10am to 4pm (October to March).