New support group for carers being launched in Omagh next week

A COFFEE morning is being held to mark the launch of the new Omagh Carers Hub at the end of this month.

Unpaid carers from the Omagh area are being invited to the event, which is being organised by the Western Health Trust’s Carers Support Team.

Geraldine McLaughlin, Carers Coordinator at the Western Trust, said, “If you are looking after a family member or friend who has an illness or a disability we would like to offer you some time out from your caring responsibilities to join our workshop and support group in the new Omagh Carers Hub at Omagh Fire Station on Tuesday, September 30 from 10.30am to 12pm.

“There is no booking required you can drop in on the day. We warmly welcome unpaid carers to come along and join the support group.”

Geraldine continued, “Our Carers Support Team provide an opportunity to talk and learn from other carers, try out new activities and referral to other statutory, voluntary and community supports which are available for carers in the local community.”

For further information, please contact Gabrielle McAloon, Carers Development Worker, by telephoning 028 66344163 or via email at: Carers.Support1@westerntrust.hscni.net