Omagh club host engaging talks about life’s journey

OMAGH Men’s Probus Club resumed meetings recently following the summer recess. Members were joined at Omagh Golf Club by the ladies of Omagh and District Ladies Probus Club for a special talk hosted by Eamon Cunningham, who reflected on his journey through life.

At school, Mr Cunningham’s dyslexia went unrecognised, but he now understands the challenges it created with reading and writing.

After leaving Blackrock College, Dublin, he joined the Dominican Order as a novice but left after a year due to difficulties studying Irish and Greek.

Advertisement

Returning home, he became a salesman for a meal company, later joining the Young Farmers Organisation, through which he travelled to Canada and the USA for extended stays on farms.

His story was one of entrepreneurship and perseverance, detailing the challenges of building Strathroy Dairies into the successful enterprise it is today.

At the meeting on Wednesday, October 8, members held a business session to agree the autumn programme of speakers and events.

The gathering began with a period of reflection and tributes to long-time member Albert Allen, who passed away in August.

On Wednesday, October 15, the guest speaker was Aidan Quinn, who shared his own life journey, enlivened with stories and anecdotes.

Aidan, who grew up on a Ballygawley farm, described how an encounter at the Balmoral Show led to a lifelong career installing milking parlours across Ireland and the UK.

Omagh Men’s Probus Club meets every Wednesday from 10.30am to noon at Omagh Golf Club. New members are always welcome.