Omagh club in the running for major community award

ONE of Omagh’s most popular running groups which has transformed the lives of hundreds during the past decade has been nominated for another prestigious award.

Run for Enda – which is part of the Enda Dolan Foundation – was set up by Killyclogher man Peter Dolan following the death of his son, Enda, in a road traffic collision in Belfast in 2014. It is now in the running in the Active Award category of the BBC’s ‘Making a Difference’ awards for 2025.

The awards ceremony takes place in September and many local people have already been voting for Run for Enda, which attracts dozens of people for its weekly social run on a Thursday night. Its training programme for the Omagh Half Marathon and 5k also continues to to prove immensely popular.

In a video prepared for the awards, Mr Dolan reflects on the importance of the Run for Enda on both himself, the Dolan family and so many other people for the past ten years.

He says, “I suppose the running got myself and our family over those dark days with the support of those people around us…

“It was never about getting PBs or times. It was just about getting out there and putting on a pair of trainers and clearing your head.”