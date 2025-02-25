Omagh comedian going down a storm in the US set for Belfast gig

Omagh comedian Aaron McCann, who is quickly becoming one of the country’s most popular funny men, is set to take to the stage at the SSE Arena in Belfast as part of a live podcast and stand-up show in May.

Aaron is the co-host of the ‘Bomb Squad’ podcast with fellow comedian Colin Geddis.

He has been making huge noise in the world of stand-up comedy and has performed in America, taking to the stage at legendary venues including The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and The Cellar Comedy Club in Manhattan.

The Omagh stand-up comedian has recently made the big move stateside and is performing regularly at comedy clubs all across the East Coast of the US.

He said that, on some occasions, he performs multiple times on the same evening due to the amount of shows available to him in the comedy capital of the world – New York.

The Tyrone man is no stranger to large audiences, having performed at arenas before opening for some of the biggest comedians in the world including Shane Gillis and Daniel Sloss.

However, this May it’s his name as the top act in the North’s largest arena as he headlines the SSE Arena with co-host Colin Geddis of ‘I Am Fighter’ fame.

The show will be a combination of stand-up as well as a live version of their hit podcast ‘The Bomb Squad’ which has millions of views and listens online across multiple platforms.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald about performing the show Aaron said, “The show is going to be great fun and a good laugh.

“I have done the SSE Arena before and the place is huge.

“I am really looking forward to getting on stage and performing. The show which won’t just be a live version of the podcast however: Colin and I will also be doing a bit of stand-up, and we will have a few guests and some games as well.”