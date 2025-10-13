Omagh event aimed at young people with physical disabilities

A free Junior Paralympic Fun Day will be held at Omagh Leisure Centre on Saturday, November 2.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is will host the event in partnership with Disability Sport NI.

It will run from 10am to 3pm, for children and young people aged 5 to 17 years.

This inclusive event is designed for young people with physical disabilities, including wheelchair users and those with ambulant disabilities, such as using crutches or rollators.

It offers a chance to try a range of sports and activities in a fun and supportive environment.

Activities on the day will include archery, boccia, indoor angling skill activities, inclusive and adapted bikes, along with many others.

Councillor Barry McElduff, Chairperson of Fermanagh Omagh District Council, said “We are very proud to work with DSNI to deliver the Junior Paralympic Fun Day.

“I encourage young people with a disability to come along and enjoy the wide range of activities on offer. It will be great craic and will help in some way to whet young people’s appetite for greater participation in sport.”

Niall Irwin from Disability Sport NI added: “We’re pleased to partner with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to create more opportunities for young people with a disability.

“This event showcases inclusive sports that participants can enjoy alongside their siblings. We invite families to come along, try the activities, and speak with the coaches.”

To register, please contact: nirwin@dsni.co.uk