Omagh event will discuss Stormont’s Climate Action Plan

A PUBLIC consultation event on the Executive’s draft Climate Action Plan will take place in Omagh next month.

The meeting will give local residents the opportunity to have their say on how the North can cut its carbon emissions.

The event will be held at the Strule Arts Centre on September 23 from 2pm to 4pm, as part of a wider consultation series across the North. The closing date for public submissions is late October.

Led by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera), the Climate Action Plan sets out how Northern Ireland intends to meet its 2023–2027 carbon budget, which aims for an average annual emissions cut of 33 percent compared to 1990 levels. Covering nine sectors including energy, transport, waste and agriculture, the plan serves as a roadmap for how the Executive proposes to meet the legal obligations outlined in the Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022. This includes targets like ensuring 80 percent of electricity used comes from renewable sources by 2030.

The plan stops short of recommending a cut in livestock numbers, as previously suggested by the UK’s Climate Change Committee. Instead, it focuses on improving farm efficiency through measures such as genetics, soil testing, novel feeds, low-carbon practices and biomethane generation using slurry.

Transport, the second-largest source of emissions, will be addressed by promoting cleaner fuels, electric vehicles and encouraging more journeys by walking, cycling and public transport.

Home heating is another key focus, with the plan encouraging a switch to low-emission alternatives like natural gas and electric heating systems.

You can respond to the consultation online via a survey on the DAERA website: www.daera-ni.gov.uk.