Omagh firefighter helps to remove stigma around stammering

AN inspirational Omagh firefighter has been hailed as the driving force behind a ground-breaking achievement for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

The service has become the first one in the UK to receive Communication Access accreditation from the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists. Watch Commander Peter Bradley, originally from Tattysallagh Road, Clanabogan, has been central to the initiative from its earliest stages. His passion for inclusive communication is deeply rooted in personal experience.

In 2019, he bravely spoke publicly about his daily struggles with a stammer, earning widespread admiration after appearing in a BBC News NI video called ‘The fireman who’s fighting stammer stigma’.

His openness helped challenge misconceptions and inspired many across the North and beyond.

Now, the Tyrone native’s leadership is transforming his organisation. The new accreditation recognises NIFRS’ commitment to making its services fully accessible to everyone particularly people with speech, language and communication differences.

It ensures that every member of the public can interact with the service effectively, whether during emergencies, home fire safety visits, community engagements or everyday conversations. The initiative also strengthens support for NIFRS staff with communication differences, helping foster a more inclusive and understanding workplace

As part of the accreditation, employees will now benefit from specialist training designed to build confidence, awareness, and practical skills for communicating inclusively. The Communication Access symbol will also be displayed across NIFRS sites as a visible sign of the organisation’s ongoing commitment to accessibility.

Watch Commander Bradley said, “We interact with people in all kinds of situations, from emergencies and home fire safety visits to community events and everyday conversation. It’s vital that everyone we speak to feels heard, respected and understood. Achieving Communication Access accreditation has given our people the tools to make that happen.

“It’s about breaking down barriers, supporting inclusion, and making sure accessibility is built into everything we do as a Service. We’re proud to set the standard for Fire and Rescue Services across the UK.”

NIFRS Director of People & Culture, Tabitha Ramsay, praised Watch Commander Bradley’s dedication.

“This accreditation is a significant achievement for our service, and much of that is down to Peter’s dedication and leadership. He has driven this initiative from the very beginning, ensuring that our people are equipped to communicate inclusively. We’re incredibly proud of the work he’s done and the positive impact it will have on both our community and our people,” she added.