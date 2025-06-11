Omagh group secures £400,000 for project which changes lives

MORE than £660,000 of National Lottery funding is being invested in community projects across Tyrone, supporting initiatives that bring people together, tackle isolation, and improve mental and physical wellbeing.

Derryloran Scout Group in Cookstown is among the beneficiaries, awarded £4,520 to organise a day trip to Crawfordsburn Scout Centre for its Squirrels and Beavers, and a two-day camp at Gosford Forest Park for Cubs and Scouts.

The activities aim to develop teambuilding skills, encourage friendship and promote the benefits of outdoor time.

Joy Greer of Derryloran Scout Group said, “We are delighted and excited to have been awarded this grant.

“It allows us to provide extra events for all our young people – something we’ve been striving to do for years. Now, thanks to National Lottery players, it’s possible.”

Home-Start Omagh District received a transformative £400,816 grant for a four-year project supporting parents and children experiencing isolation, loneliness and poor mental health.

The programme will offer developmental activities for children, parenting support, and one-to-one assistance for families with complex needs.

Other local groups receiving funding include Mid Ulster Gaming Club in Pomeroy, awarded £1,430 to purchase gaming equipment and prizes for its annual tournament, helping reduce social isolation.

Additional grants were awarded to organisations such as Gortin Men’s Shed, Omagh Pride, Bardic Educational Arts and Media, and Rural Community Network.

The funding is part of a £6 million National Lottery Community Fund announcement supporting projects across Northern Ireland.

Grants between £300 and £20,000 remain available through the ‘Awards for All’ programme.