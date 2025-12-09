Advertisement

Omagh group urges people to think before spending this Christmas

  • 9 December 2025
Chair of Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, presents a momento to Michael Roddy, manager at Omagh Independent Advice Services. The presentation was to mark the 30th anniversay of the community service, also present were staff members Anette McCaffrey, Gary McEntyre, Jill Boyd, and Nigel Scott. Photo: Michael Cullen
Jarlath CowanBy Jarlath Cowan - 9 December 2025
1 minute read

“LIVE within your means and don’t leave yourself overstretched this Christmas.”

These were the words of Omagh Independent Advice Services (OIAS) manager Michael Roddy as the organisation launched its ‘Financial Wellbeing Project’ in partnership with the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The project, which has been designed to offer one-to-one advice to people who are struggling with their personal finances, also caters to groups with Debt Awareness Sessions and Financial Wellbeing Clinics, and will run until the end of March 2026.

OIAS also offer advice and representation on benefit entitlement checks, better off calculations, budgeting advice, and free, confidential debt advice.

“The objective is to expand our existing services outwards into the community to try and reach as many people as we can,” said Mr Roddy.

“With Christmas coming up, we want to try and highlight the pitfalls relating to Christmas in terms of spending.

“At this time of year, additional pressure is on and it’s important for people to understand the implications of taking out a loan or using a credit card.”

Mr Roddy said that they often see higher demand for their services in the New Year.

“January can be a long month,” he explained.

“Many may feel the effects of overspending at Christmas and find themselves in difficult circumstances.

“It’s a tough time of year and people don’t want to disappoint so they tend to stretch that extra mile and it can cause financial stress, particularly in the middle of a ‘cost-of-living’ crisis.”

Working in partnership with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Mr Roddy said, “We offer one-to-one advice clinics which are open to anyone.

“Other aspects of our work include offering presentations to community and voluntary
organisations as well as group training.”

Concluding with one piece of simple advice as Christmas approaches, Mr Roddy said, “Everything is going up apart from wages – be sensible!”

If you would like to avail of Omagh Independent Advice Services’ Financial Wellbeing Project or to arrange a Financial Wellbeing Clinic in your area you can contact them on
028 82243252 or email info@oias.co.uk.

