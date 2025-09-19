Omagh ‘Hum’ documentary shortlisted for major award

THE documentary ‘The Omagh Hum’, produced by Strident Media for the BBC and featuring staff from the UlsterHerald, has been shortlisted in the Documentary category at the prestigious Royal Television Society Northern Ireland (RTS NI) Television Awards.

The winners will be announced at the tenth RTS NI Awards ceremony, which takes place on Tuesday, November 11, at Titanic Belfast.

First broadcast in August 2024, the 30-minute film formed part of the BBC’s True North series.

Advertisement

It explored the mystery of the ‘Omagh hum’ – a low-frequency noise reported by residents that was first brought to wider attention by UlsterHerald reporter Emmet McElhatton in October 2023.

Reflecting on the project, Emmet said: “For a good few months, this fella called Alex and his sidekick Molly would periodically drive up to Omagh from Dublin, speak with me about my ongoing investigation into the hum, then walk around the town and speak to other people. I think more people watched the documentary than I initially expected and it turned out well.”

Local talent features elsewhere among the nominees, with Dungannon actor Fra Fee shortlisted for Best Actor for his role as Andy in the BBC drama series ‘Lost Boys & Fairies’.

The RTS NI Awards, now in their 10th year, celebrate outstanding work across Northern Ireland’s creative industries.