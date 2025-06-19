Omagh man happy to give his sister the gift of life

“PEOPLE might know that I have been promoting organ donation for some time; it was a privilege then to be part of a process that can enhance the lives of others,” said Sean Harpur, who donated a kidney to his younger sister, Ann McGrath, earlier this month.

The Drumquin native, who turns 60 soon, underwent the life-changing surgery at Belfast City Hospital on Wednesday, June 4.

His sister Ann, 58, had been living with a genetic kidney disease that had reduced her kidney function to just seven per-cent.

“I had surgery to donate my kidney to my sister, Ann… it appears to have made a significant improvement to Ann’s health; we hope it continues to do so into the future,” Sean said.

“The surgery to remove my right kidney was three hours in duration. Ann’s surgery to receive my kidney took a similar time.”

Their family has a painful history with the condition, which also claimed the lives of their father at age 52 and grandmother in her early 40s.

“It is an amazing thing to be able to save someone’s life through organ donation,” said Ann, a former renal nurse.

“As someone who has seen so many success stories with transplants throughout the years, a new kidney can change someone’s life completely.

“I am in a fairly unique situation, as I have been a renal nurse, and now I have been through transplant surgery myself… I am so glad everything looks like it went well, and this could mean so much to me.”

Sean, a passionate walker and campaigner known for promoting organ donation – including for Drumquin girl Cora Connolly – hopes their story will inspire others to act. I hope that Ann makes a full recovery and that my decision can encourage others who might be in a position to donate a kidney to do so.”

He described the emotional moment he saw his sister after surgery.

“The day after the surgery, when we were both well enough, they took me up to see her, and I met her at the side of the bed. Her hands were hot and her face was pink. Her kidney function went from seven per-cent and is now at 60 per-cent.

“They just can’t believe how well she’s doing, and I hope to God that continues.”

Ann echoed the importance of registering as an organ donor.

“I would ask anyone who wants to opt into organ donation to do so, as it could save another person’s life. There are so many people waiting on lists.”