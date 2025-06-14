BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Omagh men taking on tough challenge to support cancer charity

  • 14 June 2025
Omagh men taking on tough challenge to support cancer charity
PJ McAleer, from Care for Cancer, pictured with Niall McDaid, Raymond McKenny and Shane Horisk at Total Workout gym in Knockmoyle. The lads are training hard ahead of their upcoming cycling challenge to raise money for the charity. Photo: Davy Ralston
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 14 June 2025
Less than a minute

A GROUP of brave local men are preparing to take on the ultimate BikeRoc challenge this summer to raise funds for a local charity celebrating 37 years of supporting individuals and families affected by cancer.

Raymond McKenny, Niall McDaid, Shane Horisk, Tommy McBride, and Davy Chism – known collectively as ‘Raymie and The Bar Room Boys’ – will lead the charge during a ten-hour fitness event at Total Workout, Knockmoyle Road, Omagh, on Saturday, August 30, kicking off at 7am.

Their support for Care for Cancer is in recognition of the help and care received from the Omagh-based charity by various family members.

Advertisement

The event will begin with a 37km indoor cycle, followed by a mix of individual and team Hyrox fitness challenges, before concluding with another 37km cycle to round off the day.

As a thank you to supporters and participants, the fundraising day will end with an after party at the Village Inn, Killyclogher, from 8pm, with live music by Left Hand Drive.

All proceeds will go directly to Care for Cancer, and donations can be made online via the team’s fundraising page.

 

Related posts:

Men’s health MOT event being held in Omagh next week Omagh man writes book about his stroke survival journey Omagh group secures £400,000 for project which changes lives

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn