Omagh men taking on tough challenge to support cancer charity

A GROUP of brave local men are preparing to take on the ultimate BikeRoc challenge this summer to raise funds for a local charity celebrating 37 years of supporting individuals and families affected by cancer.

Raymond McKenny, Niall McDaid, Shane Horisk, Tommy McBride, and Davy Chism – known collectively as ‘Raymie and The Bar Room Boys’ – will lead the charge during a ten-hour fitness event at Total Workout, Knockmoyle Road, Omagh, on Saturday, August 30, kicking off at 7am.

Their support for Care for Cancer is in recognition of the help and care received from the Omagh-based charity by various family members.

Advertisement

The event will begin with a 37km indoor cycle, followed by a mix of individual and team Hyrox fitness challenges, before concluding with another 37km cycle to round off the day.

As a thank you to supporters and participants, the fundraising day will end with an after party at the Village Inn, Killyclogher, from 8pm, with live music by Left Hand Drive.

All proceeds will go directly to Care for Cancer, and donations can be made online via the team’s fundraising page.