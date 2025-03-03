Omagh painter to get his hair chopped for children’s wigs charity

A KIND-HEARTED Omagh artist will soon be swapping his paint brush for scissors as he gets ready to chop 12 inches of his hair off for charity.

Five years ago, Niall Taggart decided that he wanted to grow his hair so that he could donate it to The Little Princess Trust – a charity that make wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

It has taken until now, however, for the local painter’s hair to grow to the minimum length requested by the charity – 12 inches – but in the meantime, he has been keeping busy by fundraising for the Trust on the side.

To date, he has raised just over £750 – enough for one wig – but he is continuing to raise money in the hopes that he can create more.

“Here we are,” said Niall. “It has taken slightly longer than expected, but I finally have hair long enough to donate it to The Little Princess Trust.

“The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as Alopecia. The cost to make each wig for this charity is £700, but I’m hoping to raise enough to cover the cost of more than one wig.

“The Little Princess Trust is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK,” he added. “However, they rely solely on the generosity of its wonderful supporters who help the charity give hair and hope to so many children and young people with cancer each year.

“So if you can spare a little or a lot, please donate to this great cause!”

l Donate to Niall’s cause here: www.justgiving.com/page/niall-taggart-1736697593487