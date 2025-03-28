Omagh Pride looking for new volunteers to help with annual parade

OMAGH Pride is hosting an open meeting on Wednesday, April 2, upstairs in Daly’s bar at 7pm, which the local LGBTQ+ community and allies are invited to attend.

In particular, organisers are keen to meet people who are interested in volunteering with the group in the run-up to this year’s parade, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 14.

Volunteer coordinator Kerry-Ann McMahon said: “This is Omagh Pride’s fifth year and it’s now established as one of the biggest and liveliest events in the town’s calendar.

“Putting on an event of this scale with a team of volunteers is no small task.

“We’re calling for the local community to get involved as we count down the weeks to this year’s parade and help make it another fantastic

day.

“Being part of the team that delivers Pride is an amazing experience. We have a range of volunteer roles available over the coming weeks and on the day of the parade itself.

“However much time you have to give and whatever skills you can bring to the table, we appreciate all the support we can get.”