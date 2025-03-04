Omagh pupils do their bit for the environment at their school

PUPILS from Omagh Integrated Primary School rolled up their sleeves to plant 30 native trees around their school grounds as part of an initiative led by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The project aims to raise awareness of climate change, biodiversity, and nature recovery.

The P3 students eagerly participated in the planting of Alder, Silver Birch, Scots Pine and Crab Apple trees with the guidance of their teachers and council staff.

This hands-on experience not only created an exciting outdoor learning space but also contributed to the school’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The initiative was made possible through funding from The Executive Office’s ‘District Council Good Relations Programme’, which supports both environmental sustainability and community cohesion.

By engaging young learners in tree planting, the project encouraged them to take an active role in caring for the environment while fostering a sense of shared responsibility within the community.

Beyond the immediate excitement of getting their hands in the soil, the newly-planted trees will serve a vital role in improving air quality, enhancing biodiversity, and providing essential habitats for local wildlife.

These benefits align with the council’s broader environmental goals, reinforcing the importance of nature recovery and climate action.

Speaking about the project, a council spokesperson said, “We are delighted to work with Omagh Integrated Primary School on this initiative. Planting trees not only supports biodiversity and sustainability but also provides young people with a meaningful connection to nature.

“Their enthusiasm and dedication to the environment are truly inspiring.”

While the Free Tree Packs for Schools and Community Groups programme has now concluded for this planting season, it is expected to reopen later in 2025. The council encourages schools and community groups to stay informed about future opportunities to take part in similar projects.

For now, the young environmentalists at Omagh Integrated Primary School can take pride in knowing their efforts will leave a lasting green legacy for years to come.