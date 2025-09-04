Omagh school staff to honour their much-missed caretaker

THE heartbreak of losing their much-loved caretaker, Paul Corrigan, has inspired staff at Christ the King Primary School in Omagh to take on a daring challenge in his memory.

Roisin Darcy, Kellie O’Donnell, Noelle Toner, Angela Grainger, Irene McClements and Maeve McAnespy will abseil down Belfast’s Europa Hotel on Sunday, October 12 to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI (AANI).

So far, the group have raised over £3,000 in tribute to Paul, the school’s much-loved caretaker, who tragically died in July following a workplace accident.

Paul Corrigan died in a workplace accident in July.Principal Roisin Darcy said Paul was more than a colleague to the school community.

“We are utterly devastated by the passing of Paul,” she said. “He was a past parent, a great friend and someone who took real pride in everything he did.

“No job was ever too big for him, and he left a huge impression on everyone who met him. He was always up for a laugh, and anything you asked of him was done straight away.”

The idea for the abseil came from staff member Kellie O’Donnell, who said the team wanted to honour Paul’s memory in a meaningful way.

“Paul was so fondly thought of in the school, and we wanted to do something for a worthy cause,” she explained.

“His family are also fundraising – with a hike up Mullaghcarn, an eighties theme night in the Cat and Fiddle on October 4, and his nephew Damien running the Derry marathon, which has already raised over £3,000.”

Kellie added that supporting Air Ambulance NI was an easy decision.

“The Air Ambulance were called to Paul’s accident, but sadly he passed away due to the injuries sustained.

“Alongside his family, we would like to fundraise in his memory.”

Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland, responding daily to serious and life-threatening emergencies.