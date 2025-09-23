Omagh students given the chance to see what careers are out there

FOR many young people, the journey to their dream career begins long before they leave school. For others, the path only becomes clear later in life.

At Omagh High School, pupils were given the chance to explore both possibilities as the school hosted its annual careers fair on Friday.

The event brought together a wide range of local employers, organisations and universities, offering pupils a snapshot of the opportunities available across the North and beyond.

From emergency services and engineering firms to agricultural businesses and accountancy, the options were laid out for students as they prepare to take their next steps.

Head of Careers, Rachel Crawford, described the fair as ‘a fantastic opportunity to encourage and inspire pupils, while giving them a real sense of the career sectors thriving in today’s climate’.

She added, “We have invited a range of employers, colleges and universities to provide impartial career advice. We’re particularly delighted to have so many STEM-focused organisations here, as it really opens pupils’ eyes to the possibilities in science, technology, engineering and maths.”

Throughout the morning, students rotated in small groups, spending time with each exhibitor to ask questions and learn about different career paths.

Among those represented were the Ulster Farmers’ Union, Euro Auctions, PSNI, Army Recruitment, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, the Institution of Civil Engineers and Abac Chartered Accountants.

The fair proved both insightful and inspiring, encouraging pupils to think seriously about their ambitions and the opportunities available to them.

For many, it was the first step towards shaping a future that will impact not only their own lives but the wider Omagh community and the North as a whole.