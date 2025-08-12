Omagh woman creating a stir in the world of art

FORMER art teacher Paula Quinn is now creating stunning paintings from her home in Omagh, attracting a growing audience on social media with 31,000 Instagram followers and a 200-person strong commission waitlist.

She told the Tyrone Herald that she never planned on becoming a full time painter, but now she can’t imagine doing anything else.

“Before painting full-time, I was an art teacher for 20 + years, and I originally trained in ceramics at Art College in Belfast,” said Paula.

“I never planned to become a painter but now I can’t imagine doing anything else. I share my work (and all the behind-the-scenes mess) on Instagram, where I’ve gathered a really kind community of over 31,000 followers.

“They’ve been cheering me on since day one, and I still feel ridiculously lucky to get to call this my job.”

Paula specialises in large-scale statement pieces, often inspired by the land and coastline. Her work often varies, but it usually features texture, movement, gold and layered colour.

She said, “I try to capture how a place feels, rather than just how it looks and I’m drawn to a slightly moodier vibe.”

On the first of every month, Paula releases a small batch of framed original; pieces that might include abstracts, beach scenes, childhood memories, florals, or whatever else she has been inspired to paint in her at home studio that month.

Paula said, “It keeps things playful and it gives people a chance to collect original art without committing to a giant wall.

“My August midi drop — a collection of 18 originals sold out within minutes, which I still can’t quite believe.

“I sell mainly through my own website and Instagram, but I do also stock a few pieces locally with Omagh Craft Collective.”

Paula added, “I started painting properly a few years ago after a bit of a health blip. I was looking for something just for me, picked up a paintbrush, and never really put it down again.

“One thing led to another, the house slowly filled up with canvases, and at some point, I even stole my boys’ playroom and turned it into a home studio; they’re still not impressed. Somewhere along the way, I accidentally built a business.”