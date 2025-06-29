Omagh woman gets ready to take on the world for Ireland

AN Omagh woman is preparing to represent Ireland next week at the Roller Derby World Cup in Austria.

Alice Mellon, who skates under the name ‘Malice In Chains’, has been a member of Dublin Roller Derby for the past ten years.

Advertisement

“I played for Omagh’s St Enda’s back in the day with an amazing bunch of lassies,” said the Tyrone skater, who now lives in Dublin

“When I moved to Dublin back in 2015, I wanted to get back into something active. When I found Dublin Roller Derby, it was my first time skating and I loved it so much and have been with them ever since.”

Roller derby is a fast-paced, full-contact team sport played on roller skates, typically on a flat, oval track. It’s known for its athleticism, strategy and strong community spirit.

Alice explained that while she was still ‘fairly new’ to this ‘amazing sport’, some of her team mates got the chance to represent Ireland at the 2018 World Cup in Manchester, however, this will be her first time representing her country.

“When the try-outs for the 2025 World Cup squad were announced, I was excited to try-out,” she said.

“I was selected for the training squad and then for the final 20 going to Innsbruck in Austria.”

Alice further remarked that she is ‘very lucky’ to have found such an amazing sport which has allowed her the chance to meet so many new people throughout the years.

Advertisement

“It’s such an inclusive sport for people of all genders, races, nationalities, and is LGBTQ+ friendly.”

Joining the team has also offered her the chance to see much of the world.

“Throughout the years, I have been very lucky to have travelled all over to compete against other leagues.

“I’ve played against teams from France, Belgium, Sweden and Finland, to name a few.”

Alice also had the chance to attend the ‘Roller Con’ convention in Las Vegas in 2019.

“It was there that I realised just how huge and international roller derby is.”

As well as the Dublin Roller Derby, there are other Irish leagues such as Belfast Roller Derby, Munster Roller Derby and Southland Sirens.

As a non-profit organisation, Alice and the team are currently seeking help to raise funds ahead of their journey to Austria.

You can donate by searching ‘Team Ireland Roller Derby World Cup’ on gofundme.com or by simply scanning the QR code attached to this article.

“Everything we raise is going towards training sessions, flights to the World Cup in Innsbruck, and accommodation while we’re there.

“We haven’t been able to find a sponsorship yet, so all donations for much appreciated!”

The Roller Derby World Cup will take place in Innsbruck, Austria from July 3 to July 6.