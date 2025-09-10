Omagh woman helps raise thousands for children’s charity

TWO youth support workers have raised more than £7,300 for charity after completing the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

Omagh’s Ailish Boyd and Enniskillen’s Maria Magee were part of a 25-strong team who took on the challenge over the August bank holiday weekend, raising funds for Action for Children as the charity marks its 25th anniversary in the North.

Ailish is a young persons practitioner with Sperrin and Lakeland Floating Support in Omagh, while Maria is a housing support practitioner at Rossorry Grove Supported Accommodation in Enniskillen.

Both said they were inspired to run by the difference they see the charity making to children and families every day. On race day, staff and volunteers turned out to cheer on participants, hand out medals, and share the moving personal stories behind the fundraising efforts.

Regional fundraising manager, Noreen Kennedy, said the event had been “a truly unforgettable day, and a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when we come together.”

The money raised will go directly towards providing essential support, resources, and opportunities for children and families facing hardship.