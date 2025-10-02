Omagh woman still keeping pace with life at 84

AT 84, Christina Lagan shows no signs of slowing down, leading a lifestyle that many half her age would struggle to keep up with.

Each morning, before most people are out of bed, Christina – originally from Eskra but now living in Omagh – sets off on a ten-mile cycle around the town at 5.30am. She also makes time to attend the gym at Omagh Leisure Centre five days a week, where her son works.

Christina says her active routine is the key to her wellbeing. “Daily exercise keeps me feeling happy and healthy,” she explained.

During her younger working years, while balancing a full-time job as a secretary and raising six children, Christina had little time to focus on fitness.

It was only after retiring and once her children had left home that she discovered both the opportunity and the passion to exercise daily.

“Whenever I was younger, I didn’t have time to do any of this, cycling or going to the gym,” she said. “It was only in the last few years that I thought, ‘I’ve been sitting around too much,’ and with my son working at the leisure centre, it encouraged me to go. I always loved cycling, but nowhere near the amount I do now.”

She added, “I try to cycle ten miles every morning. Sometimes I even start at 5.30am.

“I also do a good workout at the gym five days a week. I would do more, but the leisure centre closes early on weekends. I focus on upper-body exercises since all the cycling takes care of the lower half.”

Christina credits her positivity and gratitude for her good health as the secret to staying active.

“I always try to be positive, and I think that helps me keep doing all this,” she said.

“I feel very blessed to have good health, and being so active at my

age has really helped me stay healthy.”

Christina will turn 85 on Christmas Day this year and, when asked how long she plans to maintain her daily routine, she replied, “I plan to keep cycling and going to the gym for as long as I can. I don’t plan to slow down anytime soon, and in fact, if I could do a little more, I would.”