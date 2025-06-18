Omagh woman’s key role in the fight against cancer

AN Omagh woman who works as the director of fundraising and communications at Cancer Focus NI has described the opening of the charity’s new nurse-led support centre in Enniskillen as the ‘proudest moment’ of her career.

Maeve Colgan, originally from Derry Road and now living in Belfast, has worked in the charity sector since leaving university. She began her career with the MS Society and now leads fundraising and communications for Cancer Focus NI.

“It was never my plan to work in the voluntary sector,” said Maeve. “However, my career has been rewarding and varied, and I still very much enjoy it.”

Maeve attended Loreto Grammar School and earned a business degree before completing a master’s degree in communication and marketing. Initially, she envisioned a career in the private sector but took a job as a communication assistant at the MS Society and has worked in the voluntary sector ever since.

“My career is incredibly rewarding,” she said. “The people who volunteer and work in this charity and others are amazing and inspiring.

“Often people ask if my job can be sad, and it can be because you become close with people who pass away. But the amazing work they do and the things they achieve are truly inspiring.”

As director of fundraising and communications, Maeve creates fundraising initiatives and organises large-scale campaigns and events. Recently, her focus has been on raising funds to open the new cancer support centre in Enniskillen – the first of its kind in the North..

The Cancer Focus Centre in Enniskillen offers free practical, emotional, and social support to people living with cancer, as well as their families and friends. Led by oncology nurse Claire Edwards, the centre opened last week and provides a range of services, including breast cancer bra and swimwear fittings, health promotion activities, and counselling.

Cancer Focus NI reports that six people in the Western Trust area are diagnosed with cancer every day. They hope the new centre will offer crucial support for those undergoing treatment, and they plan to open similar centres in Belfast and Derry.

Maeve said the centre’s opening, just a 45-minute drive from her hometown, marks the highlight of her career.

“I see my work in getting funding to open up the centre in Enniskillen as being the proudest moment of my career to date,” said Maeve.

“I know the North West does not get the same provision as Belfast, and people west of the Bann often feel ignored. But this centre is truly remarkable. I see it a little bit as a personal triumph that the first centre was built in the North West and that people in Omagh, West Tyrone, and Fermanagh can access its services.”

She added, “A huge amount of work has gone into paying for the centre, and local people have been amazing in engaging with Cancer Focus and ensuring we could open and fund the centre, which costs thousands of pounds to run daily.

“There are already fantastic charities in the North West doing great work, and we just want to add to that.”

Maeve encouraged anyone in need from the Omagh or West Tyrone area to visit the support centre on High Street in Enniskillen.