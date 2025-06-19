‘One-stop shop’ for mental health support being held in Strabane

A WELL-BEING event aimed at transforming how local people engage with mental health and community support services is coming to Strabane this August.

The Freedom Fair, organised by The Freedom Project in Derry, is designed to highlight the range of mental health and well-being services available to people in Strabane and the surrounding areas.

Acting as a ‘one-stop shop’ of sorts, the fair will bring together a wide variety of voluntary, statutory, and community organisations under one roof – including addiction services, youth programmes, and family-based initiatives in the hope of providing an accessible, welcoming space for community engagement.

The Freedom Project is a three-year initiative supporting individuals affected by trauma, addiction, and mental health challenges across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area. It is supported by the PEACEPLUS programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The Freedom Fair will take place on Wednesday, August 20 from 12pm–3pm at the Melvin Sports Complex. The event is being coordinated by Tessa King.

Explaining the motivation behind the event, Tessa said, “My colleague Ryan and I recently attended an event run by Hummingbird NI, which focused on supporting individuals from rural farming communities.

“ It reinforced just how essential it is to ensure support services are visible, accessible and tailored to rural areas.

“The Freedom Fair aims to build on that momentum, with outreach spanning Strabane, Lifford and neighbouring towns.

“From our ongoing work with local community groups, it’s clear that many people in Strabane often feel more isolated – both socially and in terms of service access – compared to those living in more urban centres like Derry City.

“This is something we’re keen to address. The Freedom Fair is about changing that – creating a warm, welcoming space where people can find out what’s available and connect directly with those offering support.”