Part of Castlederg leisure centre to close for eight weeks

THE health suite at Derg Valley Leisure Centre is to close for eight weeks as part of an upgrade of the centre.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said the temporary closure of the health suite was to facilitate improvement works as part of the Derg Active upgrade project.

The closure will start fom Monday, September 29.

The council said all other areas of the leisure centre will remain fully operational during this period, ensuring minimal disruption to the majority of services.

The works at the centre form part of a wider programme of enhancements, which will see the introduction of infrared saunas, a cryospa, and refurbished showering and changing areas, aimed at modernising and improving user experience at the centre.

Welcoming the start of the upgrade works, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, said: “This is a much-welcomed development for the local area, and it’s great to see investment being made in facilities that will support the health and wellbeing of our community.

“These improvements will make a real difference to the people of the Derg Ward, providing a modern, accessible space for everyone to enjoy.

“I’m delighted to see it all coming together and look forward to the positive impact it will have in the weeks and months ahead.”

The Derg Active project is funded by the UK Government and forms part of an integrated programme of economic, health, wellbeing, social, and environmental initiatives in Castlederg.

The project aims to deliver visible and lasting regeneration in the town centre, enhancing quality of life for local residents and creating a more vibrant space for both the community and visitors.