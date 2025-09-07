Plans put forward to protect ancient Tyrone peatland

LOCAL people are being invited to help shape the future of one of Tyrone’s most important peatland habitats.

On Tuesday, September 16, Ulster Wildlife’s peatland team will host a drop-in session at An Creagán Centre, from 2pm to 8pm, to discuss the development of a Conservation Action Plan for Black Bog Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

The event is open to everyone in the local community, with farmers, landowners, and people with an interest in the site especially encouraged to attend.

Visitors will be able to speak directly with Ulster Wildlife staff, who will share their findings and recommendations so far, answer questions, and gather views to inform the plan.

Black Bog SAC is recognised as a valuable peatland site, playing a vital role in supporting wildlife, storing carbon and contributing to flood prevention.

Ulster Wildlife is developing the conservation action plan on behalf of DAERA to ensure its long-term protection and sustainable management.

Eilish Smyth, Peatlands Conservation Officer with Ulster Wildlife, said, “This is a great opportunity for the local community to get involved in shaping the future of Black Bog. We want to listen to people’s views, share what we’ve learned so far, and work together to secure the best outcomes for this special place.”

The session is informal and free to attend, with no booking required. People can drop in at any time between 2pm and 8pm.