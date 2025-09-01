BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Plans submitted for seven new homes in Fintona

  • 1 September 2025
File photo.
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 1 September 2025
PLANS have been submitted for seven new homes on a brownfield site close to Fintona.

The application, recently lodged with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, proposes the construction of four three-bedroom and three four-bedroom dwellings on a site fronting the Aghafad Road, just outside the town centre. The homes would replace a derelict house and its surrounding gardens.

The applicant behind the scheme is Thomas Donnelly.

The development is planned on a site of approximately 0.4 hectares. A new access onto the Aghafad Road is proposed, designed to accommodate both vehicles and pedestrians.

This access would mirror those of similar-sized housing developments nearby, and an existing public footpath runs opposite the front of the proposed homes.

According to the design and access statement submitted with the application, the site is within walking and cycling distance of local services and lies less than 800 metres from Fintona town centre. Developers hope the project will ‘retain and enhance the character and appearance’ of the surrounding area.

