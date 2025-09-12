Plumbridge woman to present showcase at One World Festival

AWARD-WINNING fashion designer Madge Kelly will showcase her acclaimed Rafiki Collection at this weekend’s One World Festival in Derry, with the newly crowned Miss / Mrs Africa Ireland among the models taking to the runway.

Born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya, Madge has called Ligford, just outside Plumbridge, home since 2018, where she lives with her husband. Since launching her Rafiki Collection, she has built a brand known for reimagining African prints with a modern edge, blending individuality with cultural pride.

This will mark the third appearance of Rafiki Collection at the festival.

Advertisement

Reflecting on showcase, Madge (who told her story in the latest edition of the WAT’s The Story podcast – see below) explained, “The runway will feature young, vibrant models from across Africa, each embodying the values of confidence, beauty, and cultural pride.”

Among those models will be Skhulululekile T Mupemhi, who debuted with Rafiki Collection at its first-ever fashion show in the Guildhall in 2023 and was crowned Miss Africa Ireland and Miss People’s Choice earlier this year.

Madge continued, “Her journey from Rafiki’s runway to being crowned Miss Africa Ireland and Miss People’s Choice is a powerful testament to the platform the Rafiki Collection brand has created for young women to grow, lead, and shine.”

For Madge, Rafiki Collection is more than just fashion.

“At Rafiki Collection, we believe fashion is more than style – it is culture, identity, and confidence. Every print tells a story, every design carries pride.

“By sharing fashion and culture from around the world, we don’t just showcase clothing – we build bridges, celebrate diversity, and empower the next generation to walk boldly and proudly into the future.”

Advertisement

The One World Festival takes place on Sunday, September 14, from 1pm to 4pm at the Peace Wall, Bishop Street Without. Alongside the Rafiki Collection showcase, there will be live music, dance, arts and crafts, exhibitions, and workshops. Hosted by the Neighbourhood Management Team Forum with support from the One World Festival Steering Group, the event celebrates cultural diversity and community unity. Admission is free and open to all.

Full details are available at: facebook.com/TriaxNeighbourhoodManagementTeam