Pomeroy man celebrates 50 years of service at local hospital

WHEN Pat McElhatton walked through the doors of South Tyrone Hospital on September 1, 1975, for his first day as a porter, he didn’t imagine he’d still be doing the same job 50 years later.

Yet he is still a familiar and friendly face in the corridors for staff, patients, and visitors alike.

Although Pat, who is from Pomeroy, hadn’t planned on a career in portering, he quickly realised it was the perfect fit.

“When I started, it was a bit overwhelming, and there was a lot to take in,” said Pat.

“But once I got the hang of it, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. It really is a wonderful job.”

To mark this incredible milestone, staff at South Tyrone Hospital came together to celebrate Pat’s 50 years of dedication.

Pat is known all over the hospital. Everywhere he goes, there’s a familiar face and a friendly hello waiting.

“There have been so many changes over the years, and I’ve got loads of memories,” he said.

“People have come and gone, and there have been happy times and sad times too. But living and working in this area has been lovely.

“You really have to be a people person,” he added.

“I love chatting to people, hearing their stories, listening and that’s probably why I’m still here! You meet so many colleagues and patients from the local area, and South Tyrone is such a close-knit community.”

Dawn Ferguson, Executive Director of Nursing, Allied Health Professionals and Functional Support Services, congratulated Pat on his amazing achievement.

“Porters do so much behind the scenes to keep our hospitals running smoothly, and Pat is the perfect example.

“Thank you, Pat, for your outstanding 50 years of dedicated service as a porter in our Trust and for the loyalty, professionalism and care you have consistently demonstrated that has made a lasting difference to colleagues, patients and the community.”