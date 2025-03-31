‘Positive Parenting’ discussion in Carrickmore next week

TWO local parenting and lifestyle experts are getting ready to host a night focused on ‘Positive Parenting’ at the Patrician Hall in Carrickmore next week.

The event will take place on Friday, April 11 and will see behavioural consultant Shannon Hollywood and personal development coach Clíodhna Fullen delve into the importance of healthy emotional regulation with parents and their children.

Shannon Hollywood brings a wealth of insight, knowledge and strategies on parenting and has worked with children with learning difficulties.

Clíodhna Fullen helps parents and individuals with improving their confidence. She is also a drama teacher, a YouTube presenter and podcaster hosting her own show ‘Conversations With Cliodhna’.

This workshop will guide parents through ‘real life scenarios’, acted out by local children, that people with kids all encounter and how best to approach and respond to these.

Speaking about the workshop Cliodhna Fullen who is from Carrickmore said that it will be a positive evening aimed at supporting parents.

“We have held a similar workshop before and that was a really positive and engaging evening” said Clíodhna.

“We have a number of school age children from local primary school’s acting out really life scenario and myself and Shannon will pause the acting out and discuss what are the positive steps parents can take when these issues arise.”

To learn more about this event or to book tickets you can visit here.