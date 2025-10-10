Renowned Omagh brass band keen to welcome new members

AHEAD of their annual gala concert in Omagh next week, St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band are appealing for musicians to come along and join one of the band’s weekly rehearsals.

St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band’s annual Gala Concert will take place in St Joseph’s Hall, Omagh on Thursday, October 16 at 7.30pm.

Promising to be a spectacular musical affair, the band’s upcoming gala concert will feature some new pieces of music with Spanish and Cuban-inspired sounds.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band chairman Tony McGartland said audiences are guaranteed to enjoy a ‘wonderful’ night.

“It will be an enjoyable evening, with a wide programme which is open to everyone,” said Tony.

The band will be joined this year by former member, honorary patron and professor of music Mr Philip Turbett who was born in Gallows Hill and started playing the clarinet in the band when he was a pupil at Omagh CBS at the age of 11.

In May 2023, Philip performed at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

Sadly, since last year’s Gala Concert, several former members of St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band have passed away, and this year the band want to send out a message of appreciation to them.

“The committee and band would like to acknowledge the musicianship and dedication of all our former deceased band members who are no longer with us and we remember the former band members whom we have lost and loved in the past year,” said Tony.

Remembering their roots and looking to the year ahead, Tony is now sending out a message to anyone with an interest in playing a musical instrument – especially those people who can commit to regular practice and attend band rehearsals every Monday night.

Advertisement

“We are recruiting for new members in all areas of our band, but with an urgent need of filling places in cornet, trumpet and flute,” he said. “We are also keen to see young people from our local schools turning up.”

The band are also set to embark on a series of events in the Omagh area leading up to their busiest time of the year, with a selection of festive Christmas appearances in December.

“Joining a concert band is rewarding experience that offers many benefits,” Tony explained.

“From improving musical skills to building social connections and enhancing overall well-being, it is a fun and engaging hobby that allows people to be part of a team and create something beautiful together.”.

Anyone can contact the band via their Facebook page for by emailing the band’s chairman Tony McGartland – tmcgartland@gmail.com.